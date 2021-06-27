Tigers split a doubleheader with Astros

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning and the Houston Astros rallied past the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to a split a doubleheader. After winning the opener 3-1 and ending the Astros’ 11-game winning streak, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the sixth of the seven-inning nightcap. Jose Altuve led off the Astros sixth with a double against reliever Michael Fulmer. With two outs, Alvarez hit a tying drive into the Houston bullpen. Two pitches, Correa hit a ball over the Tigers bullpen for the lead.

