Advertisement

Tigers split a doubleheader with Astros

Detroit 3-1; Houston 3-2
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning and the Houston Astros rallied past the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to a split a doubleheader. After winning the opener 3-1 and ending the Astros’ 11-game winning streak, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the sixth of the seven-inning nightcap. Jose Altuve led off the Astros sixth with a double against reliever Michael Fulmer. With two outs, Alvarez hit a tying drive into the Houston bullpen. Two pitches, Correa hit a ball over the Tigers bullpen for the lead.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Iron River
An Ontonagon County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Cashword Instant...
Ontonagon County woman wins $1M on Michigan Lottery scratch-off
Each unit will range in price from $450,000 to $570,000.
Construction begins on Gaines Rock Townhomes in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline spill clean-up Hancock on June 24, 2021.
Saturday updates: US-41 in Hancock now open to all traffic following gasoline spill Thursday morning

Latest News

Brewers big eighth inning leads to win over Rockies
(NMU Graphic)
Caprini honored with Brian Franks “Too Strong” Award
Chicago Blackhawks
Ex-Blackhawk sues team, alleging sexual assault by assistant
Sports on Demand Thursday 6 24 21