Pride group promenades through downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As Pride month continues, rainbow flags were flaunted throughout downtown Marquette on Saturday.

UP Pride hosted a promenade as supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community drove their decorated cars, rode their bikes or walked around the city showing their pride.

The promenade started in the PEIF parking lot at Northern Michigan University and from there went down Third Street to Lakeshore Blvd.

Other festivities included tie dying shirts and a PRIDE runway after the promenade.

“We feel like, a lot of the times as outcast or completely different in society and it’s really nice to come together and celebrate our differences together,” Mr. Upper Peninsula 2019, Adrian Pietila, said.

UP Pride’s next event will be Adopt-A-Highway on July 18.

