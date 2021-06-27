Advertisement

Patchy fog and showers to start Sunday, with rain diminishing west in the afternoon

Isolated t-storms also possible in the south central with rainfall amounts over 1/2″
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 27, 2021
A frontal system extending from southwest Wisconsin to northern Lower Michigan brings increased humidity and rain showers to the Upper Peninsula overnight and into Sunday. Into early Sunday morning, the front’s associated low center tracks just south of the Wisconsin border near Menominee County, bringing the threat of isolated thunderstorms to south central U.P. locations. Patchy fog, scattered showers are expected throughout the U.P. Sunday morning, and then tapering off to few chances in the Western U.P. towards the afternoon. Shower chances, even patchy fogginess look to continue in the Eastern U.P. until late evening. Rainfall totals projected from a quarter to 1/2″ for areas south and east -- higher than 1/2″ possible for south central locations.

A series of low pressure systems from the Dakotas and Canadian Prairies keep rain chances in the forecast for much of the week, until an Eastern U.S. blocking ridge pattern breaks down late Thursday.

Sunday: Patchy fog and scattered showers plus , diminishing to few shower chances west by the afternoon

>Highs: 60-70s (coolest near Lake Superior)

Monday and Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early then tapering off late; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

