Marquette’s Art Week continues Saturday with inaugural Presque Isle Art Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Art Week celebration continued Saturday with the inaugural Presque Isle Art Fair.

The Studio Gallery located across the Presque Isle Dock on Peter White Drive and Lakeshore Boulevard showcased local artists and their work.

It was an opportunity to meet, greet and support the Marquette arts community.

From jewelry, pottery, photography to paintings, host Niikah Hatfield said their works offer a taste of the U.P. -- both historical and modern.

“A lot of these artists are influenced by this area with the natural work in their art. It’s so important, especially after the pandemic. We’re all just so excited to get out and share. And that’s what all of us are doing here today,” Hatfield said, who owns Niik Creative Co. in The Studio Gallery.

And with their location in the popular city park, it was a chance to draw visitors to experience a part of Marquette arts and culture.

“It’s so fun to be right here -- right next to the lake in tourist central. We want to be here in front of people and give people something to stop by that they might not normally see,” said Hatfield.

There’s more arts plus music events to come at The Studio Gallery on Presque Isle -- events schedule HERE.

