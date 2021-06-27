Advertisement

Grossman’s 10th-inning squeeze bunt lifts Tigers over Astros

CORRECTS TO SACRIFICE BUNT NOT SACRIFICE FLY BALL - Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is...
CORRECTS TO SACRIFICE BUNT NOT SACRIFICE FLY BALL - Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is surrounded by Zack Short, Akil Baddoo, and Jeimer Candelario after hitting a sacrifice buct to score Baddoo and defeat the Houston Astros in the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman’s squeeze bunt in the 10th inning drove in the winning run and the Detroit Tigers won a duel of small ball, beating the Houston Astros 2-1 for a split of their four-game series. The Tigers went 5-2 against Houston this season. There were a total of only seven hits in their final meeting this year, and Detroit needed just three to win. Houston brought in reliever Blake Taylor to begin the 10th with Akil Baddoo starting on second as the automatic runner. Jonathan Schoop’s groundout moved the winning run to third. Grossman bunted Taylor’s first pitch to the third-base side of the mound and Baddoo beat Taylor’s desperate flip.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Iron River
An Ontonagon County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Cashword Instant...
Ontonagon County woman wins $1M on Michigan Lottery scratch-off
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline spill clean-up Hancock on June 24, 2021.
Saturday updates: US-41 in Hancock now open to all traffic following gasoline spill Thursday morning
Each unit will range in price from $450,000 to $570,000.
Construction begins on Gaines Rock Townhomes in Marquette

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game...
Brewers beat Rockies 5-0 to complete sweep, win 5th straight
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young tries to drive past Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the...
Young Hawks try to regroup at home in Game 3 against Bucks
Brewers big eighth inning leads to win over Rockies
Tigers split a doubleheader with Astros