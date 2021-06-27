Four Marquette non-profits compete in pottery competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four Marquette organizations are competing to see who has the best pottery skills.

The Caregiver Incentive Project, the Masonic Arts Theater and Innovation organization, the Liberty Children’s Art project and the U.P. Children’s Museum are competing in HOTplate’s Marquette Throwdown.

Saturday, a representative from each non-profit learned how to use a pottery wheel to create their best cylinder and bowl.

The Caregiver Incentive project won the best cylinder and the U.P. Children’s Museum won the best bowl.

Both winners won $100 towards their organization.

Next, the four organizations will compete again during Blueberry Fest on July 30 to see who is most improved.

All competitors can visit HOTplate Clayworks to practice in the meantime.

HOTplate owner, Melissa Sprouse, said pictures of each competitor’s pottery is displayed on Hotplate’s website so the public can start donating to the organization they think will be most improved.

“So today they’re just getting their baseline,” Sprouse said. “So, they’re going to see how high they can throw and how wide they can throw and then we’re going to see how much they improved.”

The non-profit who receives the most monetary donations will win the competition.

