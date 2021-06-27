Brewers big eighth inning leads to win over Rockies

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer during a six-run rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Omar Narvaez had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, Luis Urias singled home two runs and Willy Adames delivered an RBI double during that eighth-inning outburst for the NL Central-leading Brewers. Milwaukee finished with a season-high 14 hits. Trevor Story homered for Colorado and Avisail Garcia homered for the Brewers.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.