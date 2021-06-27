Advertisement

Big turnout, big kick-off for Gwinn Fun Daze

Summer festivities kicked off Saturday with a turnout of more than 2,000 people at the Gwinn Fun Daze event hosted by Gwinn Lions Club.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn community has “fun daze” in full effect.

Their summer festivities kicked off Saturday with a turnout of more than 2,000 at Gwinn Fun Daze.

Gwinn Lions Club hosted the free event at Peter Nordeen Park, and began with a parade through the park just after the 10 a.m. start.

Dozens of food and craft vendors were on hand -- plus games for the kids.

Gwinn Lions Club Vice President Michael Prokopowicz said the event has been running for at least 20 years -- first run by the Chamber of Commerce and then passing the baton to the Lions.

And just like in years past, the event was a showing of community support and family fun.

“The Lions have been doing this at least five or six years, maybe more. And we’re having a great time doing it. The club has been involved in the car show for many years and then we’ve taken over the park, we run a parade. It’s a lot of work, a lot of multitasking ... but we just do it all, we have fun. (With the vendors on hand) there’s a real wide range of different crafting items, shirts and jewelry, things for kitchens -- all kinds of fun stuff,” Prokopowicz exclaimed.

Gwinn Fun Daze also featured live local music, from rock to a variety band starring Frank Nowak on drums and the Lions Club Vice President himself on accordion.

“We’re just grateful to all of the folks for coming out to events like this, because we missed this so much last year. We had to call it off like everybody else. The biggest excitement today is the fact that we’re back doing it again. And that’s wonderful,” said Prokopowicz.

The festivities including a car show at nearby Gwinn High School, showcasing over 70 classic muscle and antique cars.

Find upcoming Gwinn Lions Club events this summer HERE.

