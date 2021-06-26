Advertisement

Thrifter Sisters Flea Market visits Marquette County Fairgrounds

Thrifter Sisters Vintage Flea Market
Thrifter Sisters Vintage Flea Market(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds of U.P. residents collected timeless home decor and clothing Saturday afternoon.

The Thrifter Sisters Flea Market brought a vintage circus theme to the Marquette County Fairgrounds. The flea market owner, Renee Sturos, says “the circus theme was fitting” after the past year.

Indoor and outdoor vendors sold a wide range of antique and re-purposed items.

The event included a camper competition, where visitors could tour vintage campers and vote on their favorite.

Cindy Poehlman, a vendor and big-time antique collector from Bark River, said it was encouraging to see so many people out shopping.

“We were hoping after COVID people were ready to get out and start enjoying life and we’ve been busy from the minute Renee let people in,” says one of the vendors, Cindy Poehlman. “So it’s been very good. Very, very good.”

Admission was free for anyone who drove a classic car or truck to the event.

Thrifter Sisters will host another flea market in Escanaba this coming September.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

