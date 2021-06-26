Climb out of Darkness community walk brings new parents together

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Marquette residents walked around Presque Isle this morning in support of new moms.

The Climb Out Of Darkness event raises awareness and money for women who experience postpartum depression.

Participants walked around the island at their own pace. The walk was open to new moms, dads, and of course their little ones.

The event coordinator Chelsea Kuzmak-Aho says, as a new mom herself, she has experienced the need for local support.

“I had no idea that postpartum – how huge of an impact it would have on me,” says Kuzmak-Aho. “Just meeting and connecting with women in the community that have had similar struggles and just being able to be validated that these feelings are okay. It’s just been extremely helpful.”

Donations were collected at the event for the Doulas Of Marquette; a group providing support for women during and after birth.

Local sponsors for the event include Rock River Farms, Hot Plate, and Suunta Integrative Counseling.

