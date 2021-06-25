Volunteers needed for 4th of July festivities in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers are needed for the upcoming independence day festivities in Marquette.

The Marquette County Exchange Club is asking for your help for the weekend of July 3 and July 4.

Volunteers will help selling tickets, policing the grounds and serving drinks in their beer tent at Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

The festivities will start at noon and continue until 10 o’clock at night Saturday and Sunday.

The holiday weekend is the Marquette County Exchange Club’s largest fundraiser.

“This money is well considered, well spent, much needed and we need the participation of the community to come down and be charitable and help us out,” co-chair Geno Angeli said.

To volunteer call Geno Angeli at 906-249-1595 or 906-360-6926.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.