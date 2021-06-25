Advertisement

Trudeau: Canada is ashamed about schools for Indigenous kids

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are “horrified and ashamed” by their government’s longtime policy of forcing Indigenous children to attend boarding schools — institutions where hundreds of unmarked graves have now been found.

Indigenous leaders said this week that 600 or more remains were discovered at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 in the province of Saskatchewan.

Last month, some 215 remains were reported at a similar school in British Columbia.

More than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools in a campaign to assimilate them into Canadian society.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline in the Portage Canal between Houghton and...
UPDATE: Fuel truck tips over on US-41 in Hancock, clean-up continues
Michigan State Police car
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Iron River
A view of the Portage Canal between Houghton and Hancock, looking toward Hancock, with the...
Alert: Portage Canal, beaches closed due to gasoline tanker spill in Hancock
37-year-olds Kristin Ellen Bergeron and Ronald Frances Thompson, both of Baraga County, were...
Two arraigned on home invasion, drug charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
LIVE: Chauvin could face decades-long sentence in Floyd’s death
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on...
Trump’s company could face criminal charges in New York City
Vice President Kamala Harris, second from left, tours a border processing center on Friday in...
On border tour, Harris cites ‘progress’ in ‘tough’ situation
Each unit will range in price from $450,000 to $570,000.
Construction begins on Gaines Rock Townhomes in Marquette
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 still missing