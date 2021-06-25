Third annual Glow Run to benefit community

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The third annual Glow Run is happening July 23, sponsored by Mission of Hope.

“It’s been such a blessing to work with this community. It’s because of them that we have been able to help thousands of kids go back to school with new shoes,” said Paul Culbertson, pastor of Wellspring Community Church.

There’s a 5K run and a one-mile walk to accommodate everyone. But this race doesn’t have a typical entrance fee. You’re asked to bring a pair of new sneakers.

“Size 13 through adult 11, men and women. If you have your whole family that wants to join the glow run, just bring two new pairs of shoes,” said Culbertson.

Collected shoes will be distributed to children going back to school during the Mission of Hope even on August 3.

“Just distribute them and just watch smiles and love and laughter just be brought to children’s lives,” said Dale Sexton, a volunteer for Mission of Hope.

Registration for the Glow Run begins at eight in the evening at the bandshell in Ludington Park.

Live music will play throughout the night, courtesy of The Republic. The Glow Run will begin as it gets darker outside.

“Get all kinds of glow paint on you and you’ve got glow lights, glow sticks and it’s just a great time because you can either run the event or you can walk the event,” said Sexton.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and meet with the community, even if you don’t want to participate in the glow run.

“If people want to donate and other ways, there will be ways for them to do that at the event. 100% of the proceeds are going to go towards new shoes for the kids,” said Culbertson.

Click here to learn more and register for the event.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.