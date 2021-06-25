Suspect dead after officer involved shooting Iron River

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A suspect is dead after being shot by a police officer in Iron River.

An investigation is underway by the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post.

Very few details are being released at this time.

The shooting happened at a residence in Iron River. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iron River Police Department and the Iron County’s Sheriff’s Department requested the state police investigate the shooting.

TV6 will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it is available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.