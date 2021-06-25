Ontonagon County woman wins $1M on Michigan Lottery scratch-off

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - What an Ontonagon County woman thought was a $5,000 winner turned out to be a $1 million 20X Cashword top prize.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Holiday, located at 103 Greenland Road in Ontonagon.

”I knew I had several words and I thought the ticket was worth $5,000,” said the player. “Just to be sure, I scanned the ticket with the Lottery app and that’s when the shock hit me. I showed my daughter and son-in-law and they started jumping up and down! We were all so excited!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

With her winnings, the player plans to pay bills, buy a few new toys, and then invest the remainder.

”Winning is a weird feeling, I’m not sure it’ll really hit me until the check is in the bank!” said the player.

Players have won more than $5 million playing 20X Cashword which launched in earlier this month. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $1 million.

More than $90 million in prizes remain, including two top prizes of $1 million, 82 $5,000 prizes, and 812 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.

