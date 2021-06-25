New Officer in Charge at U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new officer in charge at Coast Guard Station Marquette.

Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Steve Saflin has been the Commanding Officer at the United States Coast Guard Station Marquette for the past two years.

“Honestly though, best tour,” Saflin said. ”I’m absolutely going to miss Marquette, Michigan.”

Today, during a Change of Command ceremony, he handed that role over to Chief Boatswain’s Mike Twito.

“It’s one of those career goals that’s been on my list since I started the career 18 years ago,” Twito said.

Twito is from Fort Collins, Colorado. He’s been working his way through the ranks since he enlisted in the Coast Guard in October 2003.

“So I started out as a deck seaman,” Twito said. “Worked my way up to getting Coxswain certified on the small boats, earned my deck watch officer underway on the cutters.”

During the ceremony both Saflin and Twito performed a crew inspection, upholding a Change of Command tradition.

“We are responsible for 4800 square miles of Lake Superior shoreline out to 50 miles and that’s done with a crew of 20,” Saflin said.

Saflin’s hope for Twito during his tenure in Marquette is that he upholds the Coast Guard’s connection with the community, a relationship that was impacted by the pandemic.

“Get those partnerships back to where they were before,” Saflin said. “We couldn’t have those personal interactions which means a lot more than Zoom or Facetime or anything like that.”

This is Twito’s first earned command and the chief is overjoyed about his new position.

“It’s a true blessing and honor to be here,” Twito said.

Twito will be the Officer in Charge for the next four years.

