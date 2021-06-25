Lawsuit filed against Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO, Illi. (WLUC) - A lawsuit has been filed against the Chicago Blackhawks for sexual assault involving an assistant coach from Hancock.

The case stems from an alleged incident ten years ago. According to ESPN, TSN and WBEZ Public Radio in Chicago 38 year-old Brad Aldrich has been accusec of assaulting two unidentified Blackhawks players when he was with the team. One of the players is seeking more than $150,000 in damages.

An attorney for Aldrich told QBEZ that his client denies the allegations. In a May statement to the radio station the Blackhawks said the allegations were groundless.

According to ESPN an attorney for one of the players says inaction by the Blackhawks enabled Aldrich to assault a Michigan High School student and possible others.

Houghton police records obtained by WBEZ said Aldrich resigned as director of hockey operations at Miami University (Ohio) in 2012 “under suspicion of unwanted touching of a male adult.” The school said it has launched an internal investigation.

ESPN and WBEZ report Aldrich was convicted on 2013 in Michigan of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a high school student.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.