Ishpeming Fourth of July Committee hosts 11th annual Golf Scramble fundraiser

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 80 Marquette County community and business members tee’d up to support the Ishpeming 4th of July fireworks on Friday.

The 11th annual Fireworks Fundraiser Golf Scramble took place at Wawonowin Country Club in Ely Township.

20 teams took part in the tournament.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Ishpeming 4th Of July Committee. The money raised from the outing will help pay for this years’ Ishpeming fireworks and parade, both of which were canceled last year because of the Coronavirus.

“We’re excited,” says the committee president Andrea Jackson. “We’re excited to have [the golf tournament], we’re happy to be back, happy to be able to have all of the fourth of July events that we couldn’t have last year. We’re just really looking forward to putting it all on.”

The Ishpeming 4th of July Committee President says businesses have been very generous in helping with the scramble this year.

The golf outing’s title sponsors are the West End Health Foundation, mBank, and the Michigan Nurses Association.

