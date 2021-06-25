Advertisement

Ishpeming Fourth of July Committee hosts 11th annual Golf Scramble fundraiser

20 teams took part in the tournament.
The Ishpeming Fundraiser Golf Scramble took place on Friday at the Wawonowin Country Club.
The Ishpeming Fundraiser Golf Scramble took place on Friday at the Wawonowin Country Club.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 80 Marquette County community and business members tee’d up to support the Ishpeming 4th of July fireworks on Friday.

The 11th annual Fireworks Fundraiser Golf Scramble took place at Wawonowin Country Club in Ely Township.

20 teams took part in the tournament.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Ishpeming 4th Of July Committee. The money raised from the outing will help pay for this years’ Ishpeming fireworks and parade, both of which were canceled last year because of the Coronavirus.

“We’re excited,” says the committee president Andrea Jackson. “We’re excited to have [the golf tournament], we’re happy to be back, happy to be able to have all of the fourth of July events that we couldn’t have last year. We’re just really looking forward to putting it all on.”

The Ishpeming 4th of July Committee President says businesses have been very generous in helping with the scramble this year.

The golf outing’s title sponsors are the West End Health Foundation, mBank, and the Michigan Nurses Association.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline in the Portage Canal between Houghton and...
UPDATE: Fuel truck tips over on US-41 in Hancock, clean-up continues
Michigan State Police car
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Iron River
A view of the Portage Canal between Houghton and Hancock, looking toward Hancock, with the...
Alert: Portage Canal, beaches closed due to gasoline tanker spill in Hancock
37-year-olds Kristin Ellen Bergeron and Ronald Frances Thompson, both of Baraga County, were...
Two arraigned on home invasion, drug charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks
Ex-Blackhawk sues team, alleging sexual assault by assistant
An Ontonagon County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Cashword Instant...
Ontonagon County woman wins $1M on Michigan Lottery scratch-off
L to R: Michigan State Representatives Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain), Greg Markkanen...
UP Republican representatives say fuel tanker spill ‘will become more frequent’ without security of Line 5 pipeline
Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline spill clean-up Hancock on June 24, 2021.
Friday updates: US-41 clean-up in Hancock continues following gasoline spill Thursday morning