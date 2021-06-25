Friday updates: US-41 clean-up in Hancock continues following gasoline spill Thursday morning

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Clean-up work continues in Hancock Friday following a gasoline spill Thursday morning.

According to the City of Hancock and Hancock Fire Department, the scene of the spill on US-41 is being remediated and replaced Friday. At the time of posting, the hope is to have the highway reopen Saturday.

Road detours are still in place Friday morning. Through traffic is requested to use alternative routes, with northbound traffic asked to follow M-203 toward McLain State Park and southbound traffic asked to take Airport Park Road through Dollar Bay, which is especially true for tractor trailers. Local traffic is open, and White Street in Hancock is currently open to two-way traffic because of the incident.

Beaches, boat launches and other areas along the Portage Canal continue to be closed by Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, Michigan EGLE and the EPA. An update will be released when that closure is lifted.

Evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes last night. Drinking water in the area has been and continues to be safe to drink.

As clean-up continues, residents and visitors are asked to avoid the area if possible, but access to the Tire Shop has been restored, using North Ethel Avenue.

The City of Hancock expects the next update will be released when US-41 reopens to normal traffic.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. For the information from yesterday, click here.

