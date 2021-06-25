Advertisement

Friday update on Hancock tanker accident

Cleanup is almost over.
The City of Hancock will once again have 41 open by midnight Friday, says the Hancock Fire Chief.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - B&B Contracting has been working since 8 a.m. Friday morning to clean up Thursday’s tanker truck tip-over mess.

The crew needed to remove the road surface and dig out any gas-saturated soil.

“Until all the saturated soil was taken out, they hauled some more soil in,” said Hancock Fire Chief Bill Lepisto. “They are prepping it for a blacktop later this afternoon.”

Lepisto says the contaminated soil will be stored safely at the Superior Sand and Gravel Pit until it can be taken to a proper landfill.

“It could have been a catastrophe, and I think the job they did was unbelievable,” said Rick Heinonen, The Tire Shop owner. Heinonen says he was just trying to enjoy his morning coffee with his crew when the tanker lost control in front of his business.

“The Copper Country came out strong yesterday again,” said Lepisto. “We got called at ten after eight and within half an hour we had multiple agencies, multiple construction companies hauling sand in to berm it.”

Although the emergency response came quick, Heinonen says this isn’t the first time he’s seen a tanker tip around Santori’s corner.

“It happened maybe fifteen years ago, there was another tanker truck that rolled over on this corner too,” said Heinonen. “I don’t know if it was quite this bad here or not, but that was another near major accident here.”

The staff at the Tire Shop has some advice for any future drivers coming around the site of the accident.

“When you come to the corner, just slow down. It’s as simple as that. There’s signs posted and I don’t know if it was this guy’s first time coming around this corner or not, but obviously, when there’s a corner, slow down,” concluded Heinonen.

Finally, as far as a timeline for getting Santori’s Corner open again for traffic, Lepisto says the work should be completed by midnight Friday.

