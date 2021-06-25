Advertisement

Fairfield Inn in Marquette celebrates grand opening

It is the first Marriott franchise in the Upper Peninsula.
By Elyse Chengery
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Thursday marked the grand opening of the Fairfield Inn in Marquette as dozens of owners, investors and community members came for the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

The day was historic because it is the first Marriott franchise in the Upper Peninsula. The hotel offers 92 rooms with select service meaning, there’s not a big restaurant, but food service is available. Other amenities include a gym and views of Lake Superior.

Upper Peninsula native Mitch Irwin, an investor and partner in the property, tells TV6 Anchor Elyse Chengery that there’s single and double rooms, as well as suites. All something for the Marquette area to be excited for.”People are looking for not just a place to rest their head at night but they are looking for an experience. As a part of that and communities like Marquette are just ripe for these sorts of developments with a community that’s looking forward to better things including the continued improvement of the waterfront in Marquette, MI. It’s an unbelievable waterfront and it gets better every day.” The property took about a year to build and it’s a 14 million dollar investment.

Most investors in the property are from the U.P. and throughout Michigan.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Marquette is located at 808 S Lakeshore Blvd, Marquette, MI 49855.

