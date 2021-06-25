Advertisement

Construction begins on Gaines Rock Townhomes in Marquette

The new townhomes will range in price from $450,000 to $570,000.
Each unit will range in price from $450,000 to $570,000.
Each unit will range in price from $450,000 to $570,000.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New housing units will soon be available on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette.

Construction started on Gaines Rock Townhomes about a month ago.

The building, over-looking Lake Superior, will have twenty-six 2 and 3 story units. Each unit includes 2-3 bedrooms and bathrooms, an attached garage, and a balcony.

According to the developer, HRS Communities, the project will invest roughly $9 million into the community using local suppliers and contractors.

RE/MAX 1st Realty owner Fran Sevegney says the townhomes will be a great asset to the area, as Marquette is currently experiencing a ‘home-shortage’.

“This project is greatly needed,” says Sevegney. “We don’t have a lot of new development happening. I mean we’ve got some, but we definitely need more.”

HRS Communities seized the opportunity to continue expanding housing options after completing the Grandview Apartments in Marquette back in 2017.

“The market here is phenomenal,” says V.P. of Development Jeff Katzen. “We’re having great success so far, we have 14 of the 26 units sold already, and we’re looking forward to selling out the rest of the project very quickly.”

The new townhomes will range in price from $450,000 to $570,000.

The first five units are expected to be available for move-in this November.

To view available units, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline in the Portage Canal between Houghton and...
UPDATE: Fuel truck tips over on US-41 in Hancock, clean-up continues
Michigan State Police car
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Iron River
A view of the Portage Canal between Houghton and Hancock, looking toward Hancock, with the...
Alert: Portage Canal, beaches closed due to gasoline tanker spill in Hancock
37-year-olds Kristin Ellen Bergeron and Ronald Frances Thompson, both of Baraga County, were...
Two arraigned on home invasion, drug charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The Ishpeming Fundraiser Golf Scramble took place on Friday at the Wawonowin Country Club.
Ishpeming Fourth of July Committee hosts 11th annual Golf Scramble fundraiser
Chicago Blackhawks
Ex-Blackhawk sues team, alleging sexual assault by assistant
An Ontonagon County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Cashword Instant...
Ontonagon County woman wins $1M on Michigan Lottery scratch-off
L to R: Michigan State Representatives Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain), Greg Markkanen...
UP Republican representatives say fuel tanker spill ‘will become more frequent’ without security of Line 5 pipeline