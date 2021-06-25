Construction begins on Gaines Rock Townhomes in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New housing units will soon be available on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette.

Construction started on Gaines Rock Townhomes about a month ago.

The building, over-looking Lake Superior, will have twenty-six 2 and 3 story units. Each unit includes 2-3 bedrooms and bathrooms, an attached garage, and a balcony.

According to the developer, HRS Communities, the project will invest roughly $9 million into the community using local suppliers and contractors.

RE/MAX 1st Realty owner Fran Sevegney says the townhomes will be a great asset to the area, as Marquette is currently experiencing a ‘home-shortage’.

“This project is greatly needed,” says Sevegney. “We don’t have a lot of new development happening. I mean we’ve got some, but we definitely need more.”

HRS Communities seized the opportunity to continue expanding housing options after completing the Grandview Apartments in Marquette back in 2017.

“The market here is phenomenal,” says V.P. of Development Jeff Katzen. “We’re having great success so far, we have 14 of the 26 units sold already, and we’re looking forward to selling out the rest of the project very quickly.”

The new townhomes will range in price from $450,000 to $570,000.

The first five units are expected to be available for move-in this November.

To view available units, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.