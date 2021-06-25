City of Ishpeming notifies residents of unpaid water bills

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming is reaching out to residents who need to pay their outstanding water bills.

They have sent notices out Friday to those who have not paid in more than 60 days.

This is after additional time was allowed following Mar. 31 -- when the statewide ban ended on water shutoffs for unpaid bills.

The city is giving a 14-day grace period for homeowners to make their payments.

For rental living, they urge tenants to work directly with their landlords on payments -- as provided under the Landlord Tenant Act.

Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini says not to delay -- so the water doesn’t get shut off and late fees pile up.

“We want to be compassionate with all of our customers. We don’t want to turn off water. Water is a healthy lifestyle, right? Financial tolls have been harder on others, so if you can’t pay bills and you’re having trouble, we have processes to help you out,” he said.

Cugini added that every October, a final delinquent utility notice will be sent to property owners to make payments within 14 days -- failure to pay results in a lien placed on the City Winter Tax Roll.

In addition, failure to pay in full by Mar. 1, 2022 moves the tax roll to Marquette County for collection plus monthly accrual of interest and penalties.

“We’re just at the local level to trying to help as best we can to make sure our customers are taken care of,” Cugini explained.

Find more information on City of Ishpeming water billing and payment assistance HERE.

