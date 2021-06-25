Advertisement

City of Gladstone Fourth of July

Fireworks in Gladstone.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) -Fourth of July in Gladstone has a full schedule this year.

The first event is the Firecracker Run is put on by the Kiwanis Club and it starts at eight in the morning. That’s followed by the Fourth of July parade at 11.

Live music, the dunk tank, log rollers and several other events are happening downtown until seven. Music will continue leading up to the fireworks show at dusk.

“I’m just looking forward to having everything down there. I think it’ll be bigger than it has been in the past just because with last year not really having a Fourth. I think a lot of people will come out for it.” Said Abbi Helman, Fourth of July coordinator for the City of Gladstone.

All events are happening July fourth, separate from Escanaba’s events on July third, allowing the communities to come to both city events.

