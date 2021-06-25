A Chance of Showers Over Mainly Southern and Eastern Areas
Unsettled Weather Should Continue into Next Week
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers south and east later in the day
Highs: near 70 Great Lakes shores, 70s elsewhere
Sunday: Chance of scattered showers, mostly cloudy
Highs: mid 60s to low 70s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of mainly afternoon showers and thundershowers
Highs: 70s
Tuesday: A chance of a period of scattered showers
Highs: 70s
Unsettled weather is expected the rest of the week as an upper-air trough lingers near Upper Michigan. Temperatures are expected to be near to below average with a chance of scattered showers each day.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.