A Chance of Showers Over Mainly Southern and Eastern Areas

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers south and east later in the day

Highs: near 70 Great Lakes shores, 70s elsewhere

Sunday: Chance of scattered showers, mostly cloudy

Highs: mid 60s to low 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of mainly afternoon showers and thundershowers

Highs: 70s

Tuesday: A chance of a period of scattered showers

Highs: 70s

Unsettled weather is expected the rest of the week as an upper-air trough lingers near Upper Michigan. Temperatures are expected to be near to below average with a chance of scattered showers each day.

