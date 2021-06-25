Advertisement

A Chance of Showers Over Mainly Southern and Eastern Areas

Unsettled Weather Should Continue into Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers south and east later in the day

Highs: near 70 Great Lakes shores, 70s elsewhere

Sunday: Chance of scattered showers, mostly cloudy

Highs: mid 60s to low 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of mainly afternoon showers and thundershowers

Highs: 70s

Tuesday: A chance of a period of scattered showers

Highs: 70s

Unsettled weather is expected the rest of the week as an upper-air trough lingers near Upper Michigan.  Temperatures are expected to be near to below average with a chance of scattered showers each day.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline in the Portage Canal between Houghton and...
UPDATE: Fuel truck tips over on US-41 in Hancock, clean-up continues
Michigan State Police car
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Iron River
A view of the Portage Canal between Houghton and Hancock, looking toward Hancock, with the...
UPDATE: Portage Canal, beaches reopen after gasoline tanker spill in Hancock closed them
37-year-olds Kristin Ellen Bergeron and Ronald Frances Thompson, both of Baraga County, were...
Two arraigned on home invasion, drug charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

unsettled
An unsettled and seasonal trend
Karl Bohnak: 6/23/21
Lingering Showers East, Some Sunshine West
stormy
Front brings storms
Karl Bohnak: 6/23/21
Showers Return to Much of Upper Michigan Thursday