Care of Marquette’s parks needed by both city workers and guests this busy season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Things were just heating up into Friday afternoon at McCarty’s Cove.

City workers say it wouldn’t take long for the big crowds to come.

And they weren’t just talking about today, but for this entire summer season.

“Especially recovering from the pandemic, we’re going to see a large influx of people from across the state, probably even across the nation,” said City of Marquette Assistant Director of Community Services Andrew MacIver.

MacIver explained that it’s going to take both city staff and visitors to keep parks and beaches both safe and clean this summer.

“A lot of people are going to be unaware of what the rules are coming into the City of Marquette,” he said.

City rules and ordinances are posted indicating “no smoking” and “no alcohol.”

Dogs are not allowed on beaches with lifeguards on duty but can walk on parks as long as they’re on a leash.

And do not forget: NO LITTERING.

“Everything opening back up hasn’t transitioned as smooth for facilities maintenance. We are a little short-staffed and we will try to accommodate all the aspects of maintenance throughout the holiday and the summer,” said City of Marquette Facilities Maintenance Supervisor Tom Florek.

Florek advised that you take your trash out from beaches and bike paths to where the collection trucks can easily get them.

“We’re going to beef up the area with extra cans so everybody can just bring them up there,” he added.

From maintenance, lifeguards on duty and extra enforcement, MacIver explained that the city will maximize efforts this busy tourist season.

“We’ll have some extra police officers, especially on the holiday weekends just making sure that everyone is following the rules, and kind of helping with that congestion and answer questions for the public,” he said.

The city is encouraging you to “use it like it’s yours” -- and that means respecting these beautiful public spaces.

