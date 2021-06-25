Advertisement

An unsettled and seasonal trend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A front is slowly moving across the area and will eventually stall just south of the area. This will be coupled with an upper-level trough. These factors will allow several waves of energy to bring showers and storms through Wisconsin and the Lower Peninsula. The main time frame where we will see more showers occurs late tomorrow into Sunday morning.

Today: Morning fog with isolated showers in the east. Then, clouds clearing

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, 60s along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers late in the afternoon through the evening

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Morning showers and staying mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Scattered showers and partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers

>Highs: Cont. 70s

Thursday: Cooler with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

