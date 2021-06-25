Alger Co.: Rock River Farm’s ‘Yoop Pick’ flower garden to open in July

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - Blooming soon: the flowers of ‘Yoop Pick’ field at Rock River Farm.

The farm will be offering an acre-and-a-half of ‘Yoop Pick’ flowers this year for your summer bouquet plans.

The field is slated to open by early to mid-July.

Guests will get to choose and purchase one of three different sized twist ties to take to the field -- while also being provided the necessary pairs of scissors.

Everything that you can fit into the twist tie is yours to take home.

This includes to-go cups to help secure your bouquet during the drive home.

“What we used to do was have Sunday morning flower therapies -- people come out, we’d all get together, walk through the fields and pick together and then we’d arrange bouquets together. But now with (Yoop Pick Field) being open most of the time, people can come out at will and just pick whenever they want. And it benefits us because we get to have our farm open to the public and they get to experience it for themselves,” said Owner Rowan Bunce.

Rock River Farm is located five miles south of M-28 in Chatham.

For address information, hours and more visit their website HERE.

Follow the farm on social media for updates including ‘Yoop Pick’ field’s opening date: Facebook, Instagram

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.