Two arraigned on home invasion, drug charges
37-year-olds Kristin Ellen Bergeron and Ronald Frances Thompson, both of Baraga County, were arrested on Friday following an early morning break-in and theft.
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man and a woman are facing multiple felony charges in Ontonagon County. 37-year-olds Kristin Ellen Bergeron and Ronald Frances Thompson, both of Baraga County, were arrested on Friday following an early morning break-in and theft. They were arraigned on Monday in Ontonagon County District Court.
Both are facing the following charges:
- Assault and Battery
- Malicious Destruction of Property
- Possession of a Controlled Substance-crystal methamphetamine, heroin, psilocybin mushrooms
- Home Invasion-1st degree
- Motor Vehicle Theft
Both are lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail and their bonds are set at $75,000. Their next court appearance is scheduled for July 19.
