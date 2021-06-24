Two arraigned on home invasion, drug charges

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man and a woman are facing multiple felony charges in Ontonagon County. 37-year-olds Kristin Ellen Bergeron and Ronald Frances Thompson, both of Baraga County, were arrested on Friday following an early morning break-in and theft. They were arraigned on Monday in Ontonagon County District Court.

Both are facing the following charges:

Assault and Battery

Malicious Destruction of Property

Possession of a Controlled Substance-crystal methamphetamine, heroin, psilocybin mushrooms

Home Invasion-1st degree

Motor Vehicle Theft

Both are lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail and their bonds are set at $75,000. Their next court appearance is scheduled for July 19.

