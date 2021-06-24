Advertisement

Some Delta County restaurants in need of cooks

Inside The Buck Inn.
Inside The Buck Inn.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restaurants have been open at full capacity since the beginning of the week but there’s still a staffing shortage for some Delta County restaurants.

“It’s nice to see the smiling faces again and people coming back, intermingling and going from table to table, sitting at the bar and enjoying themselves,” said Daniel Crawford, owner of The Buck Inn.

Like several other Delta County restaurants, The Buck Inn is having a hard time finding cooks.

“Everybody needs cooks it looks like from what I’ve been seeing on Facebook and talking to other people. It seems to be the main shortage of employees right now for Delta County,” said Crawford.

Crawford says he thinks there is a cook shortage and not a waiter shortage because waiters receive tips and cooks do not.

“If anybody’s ever wanted to learn how to cook in a restaurant, please let us know. We’ll be happy to show you the ins and outs and teach you how to do things in the restaurant kitchen,” said Crawford.

But if you go down Ludington Street to Bobaloon’s, managers say their business has enough employees.

“We were fortunate enough to have a pretty solid team here. We did hire on a couple new people this month, so we’ve just been fortunate that those people are applying,” said Maia Roll, catering and marketing manager at Bobaloon’s.

“We typically run a small crew, so we all get to know each other very well. We come in and we love working with each other,” said Joey Richardson, manager at Bobaloon’s.

Both businesses say the they’re thankful for the community’s support.

“The community has been extremely supportive of our restaurant. It’s been very nice to see the generosity and people trying hard to support local businesses,” said Roll.

Several menu items are made from scratch at both restaurants. Follow Bobaloon’s and The Buck Inn on Facebook for the latest updates.

