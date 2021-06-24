“Reconnect at Lower Harbor” Art Week events postponed because of weather

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art Week continues in Marquette, but with minor changes to the schedule of events.

Thunderstorms today caused Marquette Fringe to cancel its events at the Lower Harbor.

The performances and workshops are being postponed to Friday and Saturday.

Marquette Fringe’s ‘Reconnect at Lower Harbor’ will otherwise continue as planned from noon to 6 pm tomorrow and Saturday.

“The show must go on . So, you know we didn’t want to just cancel these events, but still offer the accessibility for everybody to still attend these events so we pushed them onto Friday and Saturday. So we’ve still got two full days of art, performances, games, the works.” says president of Marquette Fringe, Mike Bradford.

To see the full schedule of events and to read about them in more detail, visit MQT Compass here.

