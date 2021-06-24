Advertisement

“Reconnect at Lower Harbor” Art Week events postponed because of weather

The show must go on, though
Dancers at Lower Harbor Park
Dancers at Lower Harbor Park(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art Week continues in Marquette, but with minor changes to the schedule of events.

Thunderstorms today caused Marquette Fringe to cancel its events at the Lower Harbor.

The performances and workshops are being postponed to Friday and Saturday.

Marquette Fringe’s ‘Reconnect at Lower Harbor’ will otherwise continue as planned from noon to 6 pm tomorrow and Saturday.

“The show must go on . So, you know we didn’t want to just cancel these events, but still offer the accessibility for everybody to still attend these events so we pushed them onto Friday and Saturday. So we’ve still got two full days of art, performances, games, the works.” says president of Marquette Fringe, Mike Bradford.

To see the full schedule of events and to read about them in more detail, visit MQT Compass here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
UPDATE: Names released of man, woman who died in 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
Mugshot for Derrek McMaster.
Skandia man arrested for home invasion, unlawful imprisonment
Michigan elections.
Republican-led election report finds no evidence of widespread fraud
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tuesday's meeting in Calumet.
Calumet Village Council ends feud between theatre board and members

Latest News

FILE. Participants prepare to cross the Mackinac Bridge during a previous Labor Day Bridge Walk.
Mackinac Bridge Authority reviews Mackinac Bridge Walk options for 2021
A fuel truck rolled over near US-41 in Hancock around 8:10 this morning.
Fuel truck tips over on US-41 in Hancock, shuts down surrounding area
Marquette Art Week events.
Marquette Fringe's Reconnect at Lower Harbor
Michigan legislation and bills signed into law.
Legislation signed to provide food, rental assistance to Michigan residents