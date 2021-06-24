Newly approved Tilden Township dog kennel receives supports and some pushback

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new dog kennel in Tilden Township is facing pushback from a nearby resident. However, the township’s supervisor says the property was properly approved.

Green Creek Canine’s facility was approved at a Tilden Township board meeting on Monday.

Christopher Roberts, who lives across the street from the newly approved site, is against the effort.

“I was deployed to Iraq and I suffer PTSD as a result of that so noise, extra traffic, all of that is pretty bad for me,” said Christopher Roberts, Tilden Township resident.

Roberts says he’s also concerned about his property value. The veteran spoke against the dog kennel at Monday’s board meeting and says he is hoping to appeal the decision.

TV6 & FOX UP spoke to the township’s supervisor and zoning administrator, Fred VanLuven, who did not want to do an on-camera interview. However, he says, the approved kennel is allowed through a conditional use permit on the residential property. VanLuven says a total of 15 to 20 people spoke in support of the kennel with only one expressing concern.

Roberts feels like his concerns aren’t being heard.

“I don’t know why they are treating me like an outsider in this situation,” said Roberts. “Like I don’t matter.”

TV6 & FOX UP reached out to Green Creek Canine who was not available for an interview. However, the owner says she has been watching dogs for years and has never had any complaints. The plans are the facility to be used for daycare and training. The owner says the outdoor fenced area wil be roughly 50 by 100 feet.

Roberts says interactions with the owner across the street have not gone well.

“If it could be offset so that it’s a little further back (and) the noises aren’t going to be as loud that would be acceptable,” said Roberts. “I’m not trying to even take too hard line of a stance.”

Roberts says he is still waiting to hear back from the township about how to move forward with an appeal process. The zoning administrator says if one is requested, an appeal hearing will be held.

