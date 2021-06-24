New parking meters installed on West Washington in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New parking meters are now in place as renovation to West Washington Street finishes up in downtown Marquette.

Four new meters will cover all parking spots on the 100 block of West Washington.

According to the DDA, the new meters will be easier to use.

Drivers will need to put in their license plate, select the duration, and pay with card or cash. The mobile app “Passport Parking” will still work.

And there’s a new feature - quick parking, less than 15 minutes, will now be free.

“It’s really very progressive, it’s part of some changes that we’ve been implementing as far as our parking system downtown,” says Marquette DDA Executive Director Rebecca Finco. “We’re really bringing the parking system up to date and making it more really more convenient and user friendly.”

Additional parking meters are planned for the rest of downtown in the next year.

West Washington is scheduled to open by Friday or Saturday. The initial opening was delayed because of the rain.

