Marquette Fringe hosting events at Lower Harbor Park for Art Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As Art Week continues in Marquette a group called Marquette Fringe is using Lower Harbor Park to bring art to the public. Each day from 12-6 p.m. the group hosts various performances including dance, orchestra, flow art, games and other art.

The group looks to bring outside-the-box entertainment to the arts and hopes people will attend the variety of performances they have going on through Saturday.

“We’ve all been cooped up inside our homes for so long this is an opportunity to get back out in the community, seeing people, trying new things, being vulnerable together in a safe and fun way,” said Tony Boyle, Marketing Director for Marquette Fringe.

Thursday there will be an Un-talent Show at the park at 5 p.m. That will feature participants demonstrating talents they might not yet have perfected, but it’s sure to be an interesting show.

