Marquette City Police remind residents of firework ordinance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Fourth of July around the corner, Marquette City Police are reminding residents of the firework ordinance.

Fireworks are only to be used in the City of Marquette between June 29 through July 4.

The hours of use go from 11 A.M. to 11:45 P.M.

All fireworks must be done on private property, cannot be done under the influence, and anyone under the age of 18 may not ignite fireworks.

“We also ask to be courteous and respectful to your neighbors when igniting fireworks. Keep in mind that this summer it’s been extremely dry and any ambers that may fall could pose a hazard and fire danger to neighboring houses,” said Marquette City Police Captain Mike Laurila.

The City of Marquette will have designated fireworks patrols out during the Fourth of July weekend.

The Firework Ordinance can be found here.

