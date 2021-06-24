Lingering Showers East, Some Sunshine West
Temperatures Close to Average for Late June
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Friday: Some sunshine over western portions of the U.P.; Mostly cloudy with lingering showers east
Highs: 60s along the Lake Superior shoreline, 70s elsewhere
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers late in the day or at night southeast portions
Highs: near 70 into the 70s
Sunday: Chance of showers east in the morning, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: around 70 into the 70s
An upper-air trough will influence the weather over Upper Michigan for much of next week. That means temperatures near to a little below average along with a chance of scattered showers at times.
