Lingering Showers East, Some Sunshine West

Friday: Some sunshine over western portions of the U.P.; Mostly cloudy with lingering showers east

Highs: 60s along the Lake Superior shoreline, 70s elsewhere

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers late in the day or at night southeast portions

Highs: near 70 into the 70s

Sunday: Chance of showers east in the morning, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: around 70 into the 70s

An upper-air trough will influence the weather over Upper Michigan for much of next week. That means temperatures near to a little below average along with a chance of scattered showers at times.

