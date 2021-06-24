Advertisement

Let him eat cake! World’s oldest male gorilla turns 60

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - The oldest living male gorilla in the world just added another candle to his birthday cake.

Zoo Atlanta celebrated Ozzie’s 60th birthday Sunday, which is an accomplishment since gorillas are seen as geriatric after turning 40.

Ozzie has more than 20 descendants including great-grandchildren, some of whom also live at Zoo Atlanta.

Western lowland gorillas are considered endangered, so Zoo Atlanta officials say Ozzie’s offspring are a major contribution to the future of the species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
UPDATE: Names released of man, woman who died in 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
Mugshot for Derrek McMaster.
Skandia man arrested for home invasion, unlawful imprisonment
Michigan elections.
Republican-led election report finds no evidence of widespread fraud
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tuesday's meeting in Calumet.
Calumet Village Council ends feud between theatre board and members

Latest News

Dozens have been rescued following a deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida.
‘A gaping hole of rubble:’ Thankful survivor recounts rescue
Google said Thursday that proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies will be pushed back...
Google delays plan to phase out Chrome ad-tracking tech
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
Senators push $953B infrastructure plan, raise hope for deal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in this file...
Pelosi creating select committee on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead