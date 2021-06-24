Advertisement

Lakeshore Skin and Body celebrates new downtown Marquette location

The skincare facility moved from Spring Street to Washington Street.
Lakeshore Skin and Body celebrated moving to a new location in Marquette with a ribbon cutting.
Lakeshore Skin and Body celebrated moving to a new location in Marquette with a ribbon cutting.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Skin care may be a little more accessible for Marquette residents.

Lakeshore Skin and Body celebrated its new location with a ribbon cutting this afternoon. The skincare facility moved from Spring Street to West Washington Street in downtown Marquette.

Members from Marquette DDA and Lake Superior Partnership were there to help with the cutting.

Lakeshore’s Owner Therese Letts says a larger space was needed to continue services.

“We did like having the curb appeal of downtown, we like we like the vibe of downtown, so we wanted to stay downtown,” says Letts. “We feel like we’re more centrally located so people can find us easier.”

The new entrance is on South Third Street.

Letts says appointments are preferred for any services.

