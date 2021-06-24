Advertisement

Fuel truck tips over on US-41 in Hancock, shuts down surrounding area

Expect traffic delays over the next several hours
A fuel truck rolled over near US-41 in Hancock around 8:10 this morning.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Evacuations are underway in Hancock after a fuel truck tipped over on its side this morning at Santori’s Corner on US-41.

Homes are being evacuated from Ohio and Michigan Streets up to Summit Street and along Ethel Ave. to Ingot Street. Those needing shelter can meet at the Church of Resurrection.

Traffic is being rerouted along US-41. The area is expected to be closed down for the next several hours.

Northbound traffic is being rerouted to M-203. Southbound traffic is being rerouted to Airport Park Road and then to M-26.

The Hancock City Fire Department and Quincy Franklin Hancock Township Fire are on the scene, along with Hancock Police, Houghton County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

TV6′s Jesse Wiederhold is on scene this morning. Check out his Facebook live coverage below.

