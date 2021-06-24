Front brings storms

It’s going to be an active day as a front slowly moves in. Our first round of thunderstorms occurs in the morning. Then, the second round begins after 2 p.m. This one will mainly move across the central and eastern U.P. There is the potential of seeing some severe storms later on today, especially if clouds clear and we get sunshine, which allows energy to build for these storms. The hazards include strong wind gusts in excess of 60mph, a quarter of an inch to an inch of hail, heavy downpours. The second round will clear out late this evening. Looking ahead, that front stalls south of us, which will keep some clouds and hot or miss showers around this weekend through early next week. Otherwise, plan for a typical summer pattern with highs in the 70s.

Today: Morning storms and afternoon storms. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s west/central, low 70s east

Friday: Partly cloudy with morning sprinkles in the east

>Highs: Mid 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Sunday: Partly with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal with a chance of showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Continued 70s

Wednesday: Sct. Showers

Highs: Mid 70s

