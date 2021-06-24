Food Start UP receives ‘Public Charity’ designation, one step closer to creation of food incubator, production space

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Food Start U.P. is one step closer to achieving its mission of creating the first food business incubator and shared food production space in the Upper Peninsula.

This new nonprofit has reached yet another milestone in a mission that started with a townhall meeting of food entrepreneurs almost three years ago.

Food Start U.P. recently received its acceptance letter from the IRS confirming its 501(c)(3) status and has been further designated as a 509 (a)(2) Public Charity.

According to Teresa Mauldin, President, Board of Directors, “Food Start U.P. will provide food processing space and equipment, food business education, mentoring, technical assistance, cooperative programs among food entrepreneurs, real opportunities in food industry job training and much, much more.”

Mauldin is excited about the organization’s vision for future initiatives, collaboration and partnerships that will positively impact the region’s food supply chain, as well as the health of the economy and communities across the Upper Peninsula.

According to Mauldin, Food Start U.P. aims at reducing the current barriers of food entrepreneurship and food security in the U.P. by fostering living wage jobs, increased access to locally produced food products and by providing the food industry expertise, production space and resources critical to starting up and scaling up a successful food business.

“The Board has so many ideas and cannot wait to move our vision forward,” she said.

Food Start U.P. plans to launch a fundraising campaign in the very near future. For more information about the organization, follow its Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages. Food Start U.P.’s website will be launched this summer.

About Food Start U.P.: Food Start U.P. is an industry driven initiative that began in August 2018 with a Town Hall Meeting of Food Entrepreneurs that has resulted in the forming of a Michigan Nonprofit called Food Start U.P. Food Start U.P. is tax exempt under Internal Revenue Code IRC Section 501(c)(3) and further defined as a 509 (a)(2), Public Charity. Food Start U.P.’s Purpose is to advance the welfare and economic development of underserved and economically distressed communities across Upper Peninsula by fostering food entrepreneurship, living-wage jobs and food access across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.