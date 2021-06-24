Advertisement

Entertainment industry business owners adjust to lifted COVID-19 precautions

The entertainment industry has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but industry business owners are already seeing the effects of the end of Michigan’s indoor capacity limit and mask mandate.
Masks are not required in either business.
Masks are not required in either business.(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The entertainment industry has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but industry business owners are already seeing the effects of the end of Michigan’s indoor capacity limit and mask mandate.

Edge of Reality VR Arcade Owner Robert Shirlin said the past year has been difficult.

“We’re still not quite back to our 2019 numbers, but we are seeing an uptick. We are starting to see people come in now. They’re still concerned about masks and the safety,” he said.

Masks are not required in the arcade, but Shirlin said extra precautions are still being taken.

“Not only are we cleaning everything with Clorox disinfectant, but we’re also using UVC light in order to make sure all of our equipment is clean and ready for the next set of customers.”

Reservations are still being taken for individuals and groups, but walk-ins are being allowed if there’s room available.

In Marquette Township, Superior Entertainment Center Manager and Mechanic Terry Kirkum said summer is the bowling alley’s slow season, but there’s been an increase in patrons all week and safety is still the center’s main priority.

“We no longer require masks. It’s up to the customer whether or not they want to wear one. We still sanitize every single bowling ball, all the video games. We sanitize everything we possibly can to try and keep our customers as safe as possible,” Kirkum said.

The bowling alley is also currently understaffed which means limited hours still apply.

“We’re only open right now Tuesday through Friday. We can make exceptions for on the weekend if it’s raining and bad weather, or if we have enough advanced notice for a larger group,” said Kirkum.

Both the bowling alley and Edge of Reality are recommending people make reservations or call in advance if possible.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
UPDATE: Names released of man, woman who died in 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline in the Portage Canal between Houghton and...
UPDATE: Fuel truck tips over on US-41 in Hancock, clean-up continues
Mugshot for Derrek McMaster.
Skandia man arrested for home invasion, unlawful imprisonment
A view of the Portage Canal between Houghton and Hancock, looking toward Hancock, with the...
Alert: Portage Canal, beaches closed due to gasoline tanker spill in Hancock
Michigan elections.
Republican-led election report finds no evidence of widespread fraud

Latest News

Marquette City Police remind residents of firework ordinance
The new location of a dog kennel in Tilden Township.
Newly approved Tilden Township dog kennel receives supports and some pushback
Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline in the Portage Canal between Houghton and...
UPDATE: Fuel truck tips over on US-41 in Hancock, clean-up continues
37-year-olds Kristin Ellen Bergeron and Ronald Frances Thompson, both of Baraga County, were...
Two arraigned on home invasion, drug charges