Entertainment industry business owners adjust to lifted COVID-19 precautions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The entertainment industry has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but industry business owners are already seeing the effects of the end of Michigan’s indoor capacity limit and mask mandate.

Edge of Reality VR Arcade Owner Robert Shirlin said the past year has been difficult.

“We’re still not quite back to our 2019 numbers, but we are seeing an uptick. We are starting to see people come in now. They’re still concerned about masks and the safety,” he said.

Masks are not required in the arcade, but Shirlin said extra precautions are still being taken.

“Not only are we cleaning everything with Clorox disinfectant, but we’re also using UVC light in order to make sure all of our equipment is clean and ready for the next set of customers.”

Reservations are still being taken for individuals and groups, but walk-ins are being allowed if there’s room available.

In Marquette Township, Superior Entertainment Center Manager and Mechanic Terry Kirkum said summer is the bowling alley’s slow season, but there’s been an increase in patrons all week and safety is still the center’s main priority.

“We no longer require masks. It’s up to the customer whether or not they want to wear one. We still sanitize every single bowling ball, all the video games. We sanitize everything we possibly can to try and keep our customers as safe as possible,” Kirkum said.

The bowling alley is also currently understaffed which means limited hours still apply.

“We’re only open right now Tuesday through Friday. We can make exceptions for on the weekend if it’s raining and bad weather, or if we have enough advanced notice for a larger group,” said Kirkum.

Both the bowling alley and Edge of Reality are recommending people make reservations or call in advance if possible.

