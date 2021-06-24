Advertisement

COVID deaths disproportionately impact Blacks, shift to younger Americans

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As COVID-19 deaths hit record lows since the early days of the pandemic, those dying are more disproportionately Black than before.

Black people account for about 12.5% of the population but more than 15% of total COVID deaths. During May, that number jumped to 19%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The average age of people dying of the virus and its variants has shifted to younger people recently.

In May, 59% of deaths were among those under the age of 75.

“This virus is an opportunist,” said CDC Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

According to a top U.S. health official, an overwhelming number of those dying of COVID are unvaccinated.

It comes at a time when there’s been a dip in vaccinations across the country, especially among those 18 to 39 years old.

A CDC survey of that age group shows around 52% are already vaccinated or plan to be. Another 23% said they’d probably get vaccinated or were unsure. The remaining 25% reported they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated.

“Nearly every death due to COVID-19 is particularly tragic, because nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19 is at this point entirely preventable,” Walensky said.

Studies show the vaccines protect people well even against the newly circulating variants of the virus.

According to the CDC director, as long as there are those who are not vaccinated, COVID-19 will remain a threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
UPDATE: Names released of man, woman who died in 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline in the Portage Canal between Houghton and...
UPDATE: Fuel truck tips over on US-41 in Hancock, clean-up continues
Mugshot for Derrek McMaster.
Skandia man arrested for home invasion, unlawful imprisonment
A view of the Portage Canal between Houghton and Hancock, looking toward Hancock, with the...
Alert: Portage Canal, beaches closed due to gasoline tanker spill in Hancock
Michigan elections.
Republican-led election report finds no evidence of widespread fraud

Latest News

Masks are not required in either business.
Entertainment industry business owners adjust to lifted COVID-19 precautions
Marquette City Police remind residents of firework ordinance
The last of about 40 cows which escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse earlier this week is...
Songwriter Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated