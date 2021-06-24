Advertisement

Chocolay Township Senior Center returns for new memories with familiar faces

The group kicked off their first outing of the season Thursday at Lakenenland sculpture park.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The lifting of COVID restrictions is leading to more family and friends reuniting -- and it’s got a group of seniors from Chocolay Township excited to make new memories with familiar faces.

The township’s senior center has always been more than a program -- Activities Coordinator Bob Mercure said they are a self-help group.

But the effects of the pandemic lockdown threatened their commitment to serving the senior citizens of the township.

“Before the pandemic we were meeting two days a week and going on an outing once a month. Of course that got shut down. We started meeting outdoors when the weather was decent and then when the winter sets in, you kind of just shut right down (again),” said Senior Activities Director Mercure.

But on this Thursday summer afternoon, the weather was just right -- and COVID restrictions have eased.

The group kicked off their first outing of the season with a visit to Chocolay Township’s sculpture park -- Lakenenland.

And Park Owner Tom Lakenen happily took them on a ride through the 37-acre park -- featuring more than 100 of Lakenen’s various metal art sculptures that entertain and pay tribute to the history and culture of the U.P.

It was a day of reconnecting with old friends -- and greeting new ones.

“The worst part of the pandemic was the socialization loss. It really plays on the emotions of all people. So starting to get together, starting to meet people and extend out so you’re not feeling so isolated. That is a primary thing that we want to get back to doing. Getting things back to normal. (Seniors) are the most vulnerable. But a lot of my people are vaccinated. And we still follow protocol. But it is good to see them getting out and the ability to get out,” Mercure said.

More play-in sessions with the cribbage board rekindles old memories -- and sparks new, lasting memories.

“We invite anybody in Chocolay Township 60 years old and retired to come take a look at us to see what we got. Maybe you can be part of that,” said Mercure.

For the summer, the senior center meets every Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. ET at Chocolay Township Hall -- located on 5010 US 41 South.

Find their calendar of events HERE.

For more information, contact the township office at 906-249-1448.

