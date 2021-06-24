Alert: Portage Canal, beaches closed due to gasoline tanker spill in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD), working in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), is issuing a public health advisory for the Portage Canal near Houghton/Hancock.

This is due to a fuel spill that discharged to Portage Canal in Houghton County.

On the morning of June 24, a fuel tanker truck overturned on US-41 at Santori’s Corner in Hancock, and released gasoline fuel to the ground surface.

Fuel discharged to a storm drain that outlets to the Portage Canal.

The entire Portage Canal, including public access beaches and boat launches are temporarily closed for recreational boating and body contact.

The primary concern for public safety is exposure to benzene due to inhalation and skin contact. Affected residents near the spill site are being temporarily evacuated by emergency personnel due to safety concerns.

The public is encouraged to avoid the affected area at the spill site and to avoid the Portage Canal for any recreational use of the water such as boating or swimming.

People and pets should avoid direct body contact and avoid swallowing lake water in this vicinity, especially if fuel is visible on the water surface.

Do not use surface water for any drinking water purposes.

If you smell fuel, move away from the area.

This is an ongoing emergency situation. Updates will be issued as additional information becomes available.

