WHO: More evidence needed on COVID-19 vaccines in children

A lab technician works during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson...
A lab technician works during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, Wednesday, June 17, 2020.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The World Health Organization said that it requires more evidence on coronavirus vaccines in children before it can make any recommendations.

“Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults, so unless they are part of a group at higher risk of severe COVID-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers,” the WHO states on its website.

The Pfizer/BionTech vaccine was approved by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) for people aged 12 years and older.

“More evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19,” the website states.

The WHO said it is continuing to update its recommendations as research and trials continue.

