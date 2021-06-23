Advertisement

Weekly Escanaba City Band concerts

All concerts are free and family-friendly.
Escanaba City Band in Ludington Park.
Escanaba City Band in Ludington Park.(Escanaba City Band Facebook)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Band is back for the summer. Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., the city band comes together at the Karas Bandshell in Ludington Park.

All concerts are family-friendly, free to the public and continue through August. The Escanaba City Band director says the band plays a wide range of music and every week is different.

“It’s part of Escanaba history, it’s part of Escanaba culture. Every Wednesday night we have the city band playing good music down in the park in a beautiful bandshell in a beautiful park. The families gather to hear music, to play soccer, to play on playground equipment. It’s just a big family event,” said Bruce Cassell, director of the Escanaba City Band.

Cassell says he’s held his position for a long time and loves the opportunity to interact with the community.

