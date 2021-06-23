Advertisement

A warmer day ahead of more rain

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re back to summer conditions with warmer temperatures today through the long term. Highs will top off in the upper 70s inland. A high swim risk is in effect for Schoolcraft county as southerly winds will create large waves and strong rip currents. Otherwise, our next front comes tomorrow. It will bring a line of showers and storms early in the morning starting in the west. Then, rain chances continue during the afternoon. A few could turn severe producing 1″ hail and 60mpg wind gusts.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer

>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Morning showers and storms, staying mostly cloudy and warm with another round during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 70s

Friday: Morning showers in the east. Then, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance for late-day showers

>Highs: Low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Michigan State Police car
Multiple suspects arrested for home invasion in Rockland Township
Money.
Michigan Republicans trying to end extra federal unemployment benefits
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. Michigan State Police logo on a trooper vehicle.
Break-in suspect killed by downstate Michigan trooper was not armed

Latest News

Karl Bohnak: 6/21/2021
Plan on a Warmer, Breezy Wednesday
showers
More rain this week with warmer air
Karl Bohnak: 6/21/2021
Still Cool for Summer with a Risk of Showers Tuesday
windy day
Cool & breezy start to summer