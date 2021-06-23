A warmer day ahead of more rain

We’re back to summer conditions with warmer temperatures today through the long term. Highs will top off in the upper 70s inland. A high swim risk is in effect for Schoolcraft county as southerly winds will create large waves and strong rip currents. Otherwise, our next front comes tomorrow. It will bring a line of showers and storms early in the morning starting in the west. Then, rain chances continue during the afternoon. A few could turn severe producing 1″ hail and 60mpg wind gusts.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer

>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Morning showers and storms, staying mostly cloudy and warm with another round during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 70s

Friday: Morning showers in the east. Then, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance for late-day showers

>Highs: Low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.