Unemployment Insurance Agency offices open to appointments June 30

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Unemployment Insurance Agency is offering in-person unemployment insurance services by appointment only at 12 local unemployment offices beginning June 30.

Michiganders can go online beginning, today, June 23 to start scheduling appointments. Each appointment slot is 15 minutes and may be scheduled up to a week in advance. Appointments are available from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“This additional option for customer service is another avenue to assist Michigan residents in accessing the financial lifeline they need while they are recovering from a job loss,” said Acting UIA Director Liza Estlund Olson.

Customers must schedule an appointment online to be seen by a UIA representative. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted. To schedule an in-person appointment, visit Michigan.gov/uia and click on Schedule an Appointment.

Although the agency anticipates appointments to fill up quickly, appointment slots do become available each day as cancellations occur. The agency expects to serve about 900 customers per day in person. Appointments are not transferrable to other customers.

The agency will still maintain some COVID-19 safety protocols such as requesting that customers wear a mask before entry. Customers should bring their driver’s license or photo ID, and any other documents pertinent to their claim. Individuals who are late for their appointment may have to reschedule.

“In-person appointments will supplement the many ways customers can contact us to get assistance with their claim,” added Estlund Olson.

In addition to scheduling an in-person appointment, Customers may contact UIA by:

Calling the UIA Customer Service telephone line at 866-500-0017, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The line currently handles up to 25,000 callers a day.

Chat with an agent through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. From the MiWAM home page, click on I want to ... Chat with an Agent. The agency handles about 5,000 chats per day.

Schedule a phone appointment Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. – 4:25 p.m. Each appointment is 20 minutes. The UIA currently handles about 1,000 phone appointments per day. Schedule an appointment online at Michigan.gov/uia . Click on Schedule an Appointment

Local UIA office locations to be open for appointment only:

Benton Harbor, 401 8th St.

Detroit, 3024 W. Grand Blvd., Suite L-385

Gaylord, 931 Otsego Ave.

Grand Rapids, 3391-A Plainfield Ave., NE

Kalamazoo, 1600 South Burdick St.

Lansing, 5217 Perry Robinson Circle

Marquette, 1498 Odovero Drive, Ste. 2

Muskegon, 2700 Baker St.

Saginaw, 515 N. Washington Ave

Sault Ste. Marie, 1118 East Easterday Ave.

Sterling Heights, 43015 Hayes Road

Traverse City, 1209 S. Garfield Ave., Ste. C

