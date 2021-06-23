Advertisement

Summer Reading Program kicks off with Tails and Tales Bike Parade

Sticking with the program’s summer theme “Tails and Tales,” kids decked out their bicycles and dressed up as their favorite animals.
Ladybugs, bears, frogs, lizards and more rode in Wednesday's bike parade.
Ladybugs, bears, frogs, lizards and more rode in Wednesday's bike parade.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is in full swing.

The program allows kids and teens to read all summer long to earn free books and gift cards, and to kick off this year’s program, kids of all ages gathered at Lower Harbor for a bike parade.

Sticking with the program's summer theme "Tails and Tales," kids decked out their bicycles and dressed up as their favorite animals.

“This is one of the first things we’ve done in person since COVID began. So, that’s really important and I want the kids to have fun, be outside, and come and sign up for the summer reading program and do some reading over the summer and earn free books. Really, it’s just about being together again after such a long time. I’m seeing so many kids I know from story time two years ago and it’s just wonderful,” said Peter White public Library Youth Services Librarian Sarah Rehborg.

Registration for the Summer Reading Program is still open.

The program is free for kids and teens, and they can be registered by visiting the Peter White Public Library.

